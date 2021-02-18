St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 594 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

