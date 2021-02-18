StableXSwap Price Hits $1.35 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002629 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and $956,258.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,313.77 or 0.99736142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00173817 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

