Stakenet (XSN) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $157,214.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00553788 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005313 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00032895 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.35 or 0.03019284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,207,921 coins and its circulating supply is 113,207,500 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.