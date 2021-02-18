Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,486 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 815.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 710.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.35. 26,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,013. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average is $128.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

