Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.76. 8,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.