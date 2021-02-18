Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.22. 21,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

