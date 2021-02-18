Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 331.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.86. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

