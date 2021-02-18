Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $134 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $133,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

