Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,007 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 148,970 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 186,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.92. 38,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,863. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

