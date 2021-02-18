Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 23,350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,940 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 248,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,279. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

