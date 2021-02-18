Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.27. 5,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,654. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

