Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 298,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $341.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

