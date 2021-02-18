Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 825,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $249.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

