Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 23,977 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Corning worth $44,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 187.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

