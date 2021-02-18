Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.79. 5,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $380,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,509 shares in the company, valued at $432,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,373 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,407 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

