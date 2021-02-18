Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 6,499 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $58,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 642,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after buying an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.00. 200,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

