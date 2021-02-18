Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 85,792 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,792 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $45.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

