Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 8,647 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 385,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,295,000 after acquiring an additional 310,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 708,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,748,404. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

