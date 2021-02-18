Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 194,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 529,553 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

