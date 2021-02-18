Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.