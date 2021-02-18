Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,110,371 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.