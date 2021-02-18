Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STWD stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

