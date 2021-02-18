State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $371.33 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.