State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

