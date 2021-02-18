State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,086,000 after acquiring an additional 196,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

