State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

