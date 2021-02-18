State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.30 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Hill-Rom worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after buying an additional 478,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 330.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 273,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $19,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

