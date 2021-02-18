State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 64.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primerica by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

