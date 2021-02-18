State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VOYA opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

