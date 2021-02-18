State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.56 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Middleby worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

