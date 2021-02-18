State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

