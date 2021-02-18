State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $2,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,559,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,386 shares of company stock valued at $29,070,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.