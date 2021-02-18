State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.70 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $357.51 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.16.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

