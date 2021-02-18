State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

Shares of FANG opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

