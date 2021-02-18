State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bruker worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,920 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

