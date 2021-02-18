State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,850 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,917,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 687,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

EXEL opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

