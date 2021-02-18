State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,217 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 1,215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

PCTY stock opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

