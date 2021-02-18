State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,447 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,298 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the period. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $112.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.