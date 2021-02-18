State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,334 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Grubhub worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grubhub by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grubhub by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in Grubhub by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 9,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $70.39 on Thursday. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Grubhub’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,415. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

