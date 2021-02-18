State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,864 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in STORE Capital by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 95,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

