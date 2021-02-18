State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,864 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in STORE Capital by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 95,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STOR opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.