State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,429 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

