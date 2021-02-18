State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of ITT worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 123.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 430,243 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 346.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after buying an additional 377,215 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 433.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 140,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

ITT stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.