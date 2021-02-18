State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $200.58 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

