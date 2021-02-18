State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.28% of Ambarella worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $123.52 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $128.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

