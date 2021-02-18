State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.28% of EnerSys worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $305,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

ENS stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

