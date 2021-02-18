State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

