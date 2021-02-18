State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,230 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $7,134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $137.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

