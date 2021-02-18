State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,555 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,548 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,548,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 117.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

SUI opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.