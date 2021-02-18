State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,590 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Xylem worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

