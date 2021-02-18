State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

